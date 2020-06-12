CyberNews Briefs

Researchers Expose a New Vulnerability in Intel’s CPUs

12 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers have discovered a new vulnerability in Intel’s CPUs, as the devices are continuously targeted by an unending series of attacks. Multiple campaigns over the past two years have made it possible for sophisticated attackers to steal passwords, encryption keys, and other relevant information from the CPUs. On Tuesday, two separate research organizations disclosed new and distinctive exploits pertaining to Intal’s Software Gaurd eXtension (SGX).

SGX is the most sensitive region of the company’s processors and is designed to guard encryption keys and other sensitive data even when the operating system is maliciously compromised. SGX creates trusted execution environments in order to protect sensitive code. SGX has been targeted in the past as well, and in 2018 researchers broke into the region after building an attack known as Meltdown. Although Intel mitigated another vulnerability earlier this year through microcode updates, these patches did not last as the two new attacks have put Intel on the defensive again.

Read More: Researchers Expose a New Vulnerability in Intel’s CPUs

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

300,000 Nintendo Users Hacked: What Gamers Need To Know

June 12, 2020

FBI Expects Increased Targeting of Mobile Banking Applications

June 12, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2