North Korea Promises to Advance Nuclear Weapons as It Turns Back to Foreign Affairs

12 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

North Korea released a state-media report on Friday stating that relations with the US had “shifted into despair,” promising to boost its nuclear weapons program on the second anniversary of the historic Singapore summit meeting between Jim Jong Un and US President Trump. According to North Korea’s foreign minister, the country is working on building more force in Pyongyang to protect against military threats posed by the US.

In Singapore two years ago, the summit appeared to have gone well after President Trump and Jim Jong Un were seen shaking hands for a lengthy period of time and Trump referred to the four-hour meeting as “fantastic.” The two leaders have met twice since the event and have been in correspondence through letters. At the summit, the two countries also agreed to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula through denuclearization. After spending much of 2020 mitigating COVID-19 threats, it seems that North Korea has returned to foreign affairs.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

