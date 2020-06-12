FBI Expects Increased Targeting of Mobile Banking Applications

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center released an alert earlier this week warning Americans that threat actors will likely increasingly target mobile banking applications as they rise in popularity. According to the alert, mobile banking application use went up by 50% since the beginning of this year, drawing the attention of malicious actors. The HBI states that cybercriminals will attempt to target mobile banking customers with app-based banking Trojans, fake banking apps, and other hacking tactics.

The IC3 alert also warns that banking Trojans are typically hard to detect as they are disguised as other apps and remain dormant on devices. These Trojans commonly overlay a false version of the login page, prompting the user to reveal credentials that are subsequently sent to human operators.

