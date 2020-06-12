300,000 Nintendo Users Hacked: What Gamers Need To Know

In late April, Nintendo confirmed that 160,000 Nintendo Network ID accounts had been compromised due to unauthorized logins after gaming reporter Paul Tassi published a warning about the hacking campaign on April 21. However, Nintendo has updated this original assessment to 300,000 gamers whose accounts were illegally accessed by hackers. There is no evidence that Nintendo itself was hacked, and the company stated that the login ID and passwords were obtained illegally through other means.

Researchers believe that the breach was a result of one of three hacking tactics; credential stuffing, phishing, or brute force. It’s incredibly important that users do not reuse passwords across different sites, or they risk falling victim to credential stuffing attacks. Nintendo also disclosed that only 1% of the compromised accounts have been used to make fraudulent transactions.

