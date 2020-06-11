CyberNews Briefs

Thanos Ransomware First to Weaponize RIPlace Tactic

11 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers discovered a new ransomware-as-a-service RaaS tool, called Thanos, that is the first ransomware family to add the weaponize RIPlace tactic that enables it to bypass standard ransomware protection software. Researchers claim that Thanos is increasing in popularity in multiple different underground hacking forums. RIPlace is a Windows file system technique that was unveiled by researchers at Nyotron last year. RIPlace can be used to alter files and bypass various anti-ransomware protections.

Researchers report that Thanos is fairly simple in functionality and overall structure, and this east of use may have lead to its popularity among cybercriminals. Ransomware-as-a-service allows less-experienced hackers to use simple ransomware as part of their operations. Thanos was first discovered in January on an underground forum, developed by a threat actor named “Nosophoros.”

Read More: Thanos Ransomware First to Weaponize RIPlace Tactic

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Fake Black Lives Matter voting campaign spreads Trickbot malware

June 11, 2020

Hackers breached A1 Telekom, Austria’s largest ISP

June 11, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2