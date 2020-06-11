CyberNews Briefs

Fake Black Lives Matter voting campaign spreads Trickbot malware

11 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

A new phishing email campaign that prompts users to vote anonymously about the Black Lives Matter movement is secretly spreading the information-stealing malware TrickBot. TrickBot was initially created as a banking Trojan but has since evolved to perform other malicious tasks such as spreading laterally through a network, stealing saved credentials in browsers, stealing cookies, and OpenSSH keys.

Phishing campaigns often use current events to trick people into opening malicious attachments that infect their system with malware once clicked. Cybersecurity organization Abuse.ch discovered the BLM phishing campaign that pretends to be from “Country Administration.”

Read More: Fake Black Lives Matter voting campaign spreads Trickbot malware

