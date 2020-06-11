DHS Wants to Know What the Public Thinks About Using Drones During Emergencies

As drones gain in popularity among law enforcement and first responders, the Homeland Security Department’s Science and Technology Directorate is interested in public opinion on the ethics and affectability of the technology. The drones currently are deployed in a range of emergency response capabilities, from monitoring wildfires, tracking protestors, and conducting surveillance during civil unrest. The DHS plans to issue a survey to gauge public opinion on the use of drones.

The DHS also stated that organizations have used unmanned aerial systems to search for lost children, identify high-risk areas for firefighters during a fire, and facilitate relief operations after hurricanes. The purpose of the survey is to identify citizens’ concerns over the current and potential uses of UAS tech by first responders, prompting recipients to answer questions about their knowledge of drones.

