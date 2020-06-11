Brazil’s big cities start to reopen, fueling fears of another deadly coronavirus wave

Brazil suffered from its first COVID-19 loss in Sao Paulo on March 17, and has since been struggling with a massive death toll of over 38,000 and rising. However, despite the death and infection toll continuing to rise, Brazil has moved into the second phase of its reopening plan, allowing shopping malls and stores to open their doors for the first time in three months. For the past three months, non-essential businesses and schools have been closed.

Stores reopening for the first time in months are allowed to implement their own COVID-19 rules, such as requiring hand sanitizer when entering and ensuring customers wear masks. Other stores are restricting the number of customers inside at once, having other shoppers line up outside the door until someone exits.