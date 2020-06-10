Microsoft June Patch Tuesday Fixes 129 Flaws in Largest-Ever Update

In the biggest Patch Tuesday release yet, Microsoft’s June Patch Tuesday published fixes for 129 different flaws, including CVEs for 11 critical remote code-execution vulnerabilities. The critical remote code execution flaws were patched in Windows, SharePoint servers, Windows Shell, and VBScript. June’s updates, however, did not include any zero-day vulnerabilities being exploited and attacked actively in the wild.

So far this year, the company has now released Microsoft patches for 616 different vulnerabilities, just 49 less than the total number of CVEs released in all of 2017. The June Patch Tuesday also included updates for Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, CHakraCore, Office, and Web Apps.

