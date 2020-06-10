CyberNews Briefs

Honda Pauses Production Due to Cyberattack

10 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Car manufacturer Honda has reported it suffered from a cyberattack that resulted in infected internal servers and forced Honda to halt production plants around the world. The incident, which occurred on Monday, affected Honda’s ability to use email services and access servers. The company reported that one of its internal servers was accessed from an outside threat actor.

Once the threat actor gained access to an internal server, an infection was spread throughout the Honda network. Although some reports point to ransomware, Honda has not released details on the malware used. Most of the company’s production plants have since resumed operations, however, facilities in Ohio, Turkey, India, and Brazil, are still suspended. Honda stated that Japanese operations were not affected by the incident and that it is taking necessary steps to minimize impact and restore systems as soon as possible.

Read More: Honda Pauses Production Due to Cyberattack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Espionage Group Hits U.S. Utilities with Sophisticated Spy Tool

June 10, 2020

Fake SpaceX YouTube channels scam viewers out of $150K in bitcoin

June 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2