Honda Pauses Production Due to Cyberattack

Car manufacturer Honda has reported it suffered from a cyberattack that resulted in infected internal servers and forced Honda to halt production plants around the world. The incident, which occurred on Monday, affected Honda’s ability to use email services and access servers. The company reported that one of its internal servers was accessed from an outside threat actor.

Once the threat actor gained access to an internal server, an infection was spread throughout the Honda network. Although some reports point to ransomware, Honda has not released details on the malware used. Most of the company’s production plants have since resumed operations, however, facilities in Ohio, Turkey, India, and Brazil, are still suspended. Honda stated that Japanese operations were not affected by the incident and that it is taking necessary steps to minimize impact and restore systems as soon as possible.

