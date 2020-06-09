The border spat between India and China is turning into an all-out media war

Renewed minor physical conflict at the border between India and China has turned into a media war, with both countries continually bashing the other. Tensions have been escalating in the Himalayas, and Beijing and New Dehli both claim that the other has overstepped the Line of Actual Contol separating the two countries. On Saturday, a peaceful negotiation was held between military leaders. However, Chinese broadcasters aired footage of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a move that some say was demonstrating China’s capability of quickly inforcing border defenses.

Fake videos have also circulated that appear to show fights between troops and citizens that circulated on both countries’ media. Indian researchers state that the Chinese reports on PLA were a disinformation campaign looking to sap Indian resolve and incite a panic that changes the military leaders’. ability to negotiate over the weekend.