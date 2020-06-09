The ACLU is suing Los Angeles over its controversial scooter tracking system

The American Civil Liberties Union has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles on Monday, demanding that the city stops supplying companies operating electric scooter rental services with real-time data that may be a privacy concern. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation uses a tool called the Mobility Data Specification program (MDS) created by the agency as a way to track and regulate electric scooters within the city.

Through MDS, the Department of Transportation provides the city with data on routes taken, where each trip ends, and where each trip starts. LADOT has stated the data will not be shared with the police without a warrant, stating that it is not subject to public records requests. However, the ACLU believes the data tool is unconstitutional and threatens personal liberties. The ACLU’s California chapter was joined in the lawsuit by the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

