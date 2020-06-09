North Korea halts all communications with South in row over leafleting

North Korea has announced that it will cut off all ties with South Korea, including a hotline between the nation’s leaders. North Korea declared South Korea “the enemy,” claiming this was the first move in a series of actions. Daily calls will also cease as of Tuesday. The talks were set up in 2018 to reduce tensions between the two regions.

However, north and South Korea are technically still at war due to the face that no peace agreement was made when the Korean War ended in 1953. The country’s move includes completely shutting down the liaison line between Northern and Southern authorities, as well as cutting military channels. Each day, the Northern and Southern leaders typically talk via phone twice a day, at 9:00 and 17:00.

