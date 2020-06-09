IBM Quits Facial Recognition Over Rights Concerns

IBM announced that it would no longer sell its facial recognition software due to racial biases present in the technology and discussions on how the tool should be used by police in the wake of recent US protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The CEO of IBM sent an open letter to Congress on racial justice reform, also stating that the company has chosen to cease the sale of its facial recognition and analysis software products.

IBM stated that it will firmly oppose any use of technology, including their own facial technology, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights, and mass surveillance. IBM stated that although AI can be a powerful tool for law enforcement to keep citizens safe, both the vendors and users have a responsibility to ensure that AI machines are tested thoroughly for bias.

