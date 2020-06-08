Global RiskNews Briefs

New Zealand lifts all Covid restrictions, declaring the nation virus-free

08 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

After two weeks of no new active COVID-19 cases, New Zealand has moved to lift almost all restrictions that were in place as a result of the pandemic. Yesterday, all of New Zealand transitioned to level one, which is the lowest alert on the four-tier system. Under the new rules, borders remain closed but social distancing and public gatherings are unrestricted.

The country no longer has a single active case, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that the determination and focus New Zealand placed on their health response has positioned the country well economically as a result.

