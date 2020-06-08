Latin America is losing the battle against coronavirus

Latin America has seen another surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths as numbers are rising faster there than anywhere in the world. The region has reached 1.2 million recorded cases, while 60,000 have died. In the heaviest-hit areas, COVID-19 does not seem to be slowing down.

Experts are worried about Central and South America, as many countries are witnessing accelerating cases. The WHO also announced that it did not think that either of the regions has reached peak transmission, meaning that the infection and death rates will continue to rise. Health officials have also warned countries in Latin America not to reopen too soon.