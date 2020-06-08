Hacking group REvii was reportedly behind a May attack on the UK power grid. The group is now offering allegedly stolen material on the dark web after another attack that held part of the network hostage. REvii posted several confidential documents, including financial records and financial records. However, the group stated that this leaked information came from middleman Elexon.

Elexon handles a huge amount of transactions between power plant operators and electricity suppliers and is key to keeping the UK powers supply chain clean and affordable. According to an allegedly stolen data sample, REvii has stolen valuable documents. The group is now demanding a ransom payment from the company, although it is unclear when the deadline for this ransom is or what amount the hacking group requested.

Read More: Hackers who hit grid taunt Elexon with dark web files