CyberNews Briefs

Google’s indexing of WhatsApp numbers raises privacy concerns

08 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

According to security researchers, Google is indexing phone numbers that are used on WhatsApp, causing concern that this could lead to privacy issues. Earlier this year, it was discovered that invite links to private groups on messaging apps like WhatsApp were freely available on Google, subsequently allowing anyone to join. However, this week it was discovered that WhatsApp’s security practices could present a new threat.

Security researcher Athul Jayaram discovered that WhatsApp’s “wa.me” domain leaks contact phone numbers onto Google. This domain is owned by the popular messaging platform and hosts the click-to-chat link that allows you to begin a chat with someone not saved in your address book. The links that start these chats are indexed by Google and therefore appear in search results.

Read More: Google’s indexing of WhatsApp numbers raises privacy concerns

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hackers who hit grid taunt Elexon with dark web files

June 8, 2020

DOJ Says Foreign Actors Trying to Fuel Violence at Protests Through Misinformation

June 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2