U.S. and Iran Exchange Prisoners in Deal

US Navy veteran Michael White was released by Iranian authorities after nearly two years in custody as part of a prisoner deal between the US and Iran. Mr. White suffered from a recurrence of cancer while in Iranian custody, as well as acute asthma, and was released on medical furlough to the Swiss Embassy in March, under the condition that he remained within Iran. White was later diagnosed with COVID-19 and transferred to an Iranian hospital.

Matteo Terri, a medical doctor with dual US and Iranian citizenship has also been released after he was imprisoned on charges of evading sanctions. Both countries have been more open to negotiating prisoner exchanges due to the risk of COVID-19 spreading through prisons. A second Iranian, Sirous Asgari, was acquitted of charges this past week, able to return home to his family after being arrested on allegations of stealing trade secrets.

