Thousands of Hong Kongers defy police ban to remember Tiananmen Square massacre

On Thursday evening, thousands of Hong Kong residents defied a strict police ban, choosing to gather to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The memorial has been held every year since the horrific crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in China. However, the rally was banned this year over COVID-19 fears.

The ban was viewed by many as politically motivated as there have been a small number of infections within Hong Kon over the past month. On Thursday evening, thousands defied the order and gathered to commemorate the victims of the massacre, although the numbers appeared to be down when compared to previous years. The Hong Kong residents’ move to hold the rally anyways is a major sign of defiance to Beijing.