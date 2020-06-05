Singapore updates contact tracing app to include foreign visitors

Singapore has reportedly updated its contact tracing app to include travelers entering the country as it plans to reopen borders within the near future. The country has also been researching the feasibility of issuing wearable devices to all residents in order to aid in contact tracing efforts.

Last month, the Singapore government revealed it was developing wearable devices that would help to increase the effectiveness of contact tracing plans. However, these devices present other risks such as battery life and the use of Bluetooth. TraceTogether was introduced in March and is a mobile app that uses Bluetooth signals to detect others using the app and is able to determine whether an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 potentially infected others.

