George Floyd’s death an American tragedy with global echoes

Since George Floyd’s death, while being detained by Minneapolis police last week, the incident has sparked global outrage and protests around the world. Floyd’s face has been painted on walls in countries such as Nairobi, Kenya, and Syria, while professional soccer players write his name on their jerseys. Protests sparked in France, Sweden, England, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and dozens of others.

Protestors in France said although this specific incident happened in the US, police brutality is an international issue. Demonstrators in Paris gathered to show solidarity with US protestors and anger over the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old French man who died in police custody in 2016. The widespread support of the US movement reflects that deep-seated racial inequalities are not unique to the US.

