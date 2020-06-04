Disturbing video footage from Taiwan shows a Tesla crack in which the vehicle, allegedly in autopilot mode, drives directly into the top of a large truck laying on its side and straddling several lanes of a freeway. The driver involved in the accident claims that the vehicle was in autopilot mode, stating he did not hit the brakes until far too late. The road has minimal traffic and visibility is very good.

Nobody was injured in the accident. The incident has brought several questions into consideration about the safety of Tesla self-driving features that stress the importance of operator attention, as these systems are not sophisticated enough to trust such as the Tesla driver involved in the Taiwan incident. The biggest question from experts and researchers is what caused the autopilot system to fail to recognize such a large obstacle on the road.

Read More: Tesla In Taiwan Crashes Directly Into Overturned Truck, Ignores Pedestrian, With Autopilot On