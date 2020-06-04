Sweden’s controversial decision to avoid economic stress and not impose mandatory COVID-19 lockdown measures has been a topic of debate within the health and science industries. The epidemiologist behind the decision to forgo nation-wide lockdowns has conceded for the first time that he believes more restrictions may have helped prevent a surge in deaths. Sweden is viewed as a model by US and European critics of restrictions, who state that the lockdown measures have devastated economies unnecessarily.

However, despite keeping bars, restaurants, and most businesses open, the country has now seen far more COVID-19 related deaths than the majority of its neighbors, and now has one of the world’s highest death rates. Sweden’s economy has suffered anyways, as it is export-reliant and trading partners have shut down temporarily. The central bank of Sweden has estimated that GFP will contract as much as 10% this year.

Read More: Scientist Behind Sweden’s No-Lockdown Policy Says It Wasn’t Strict Enough