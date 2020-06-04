Netwalker ransomware continues assault on US colleges, hits UCSF

Netwalker Ransomware operators have claimed to have carried out a successful cyberattack on the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). The group allegedly stole unencrypted data, as well as encrypted their systems. UCSF, a health sciences research university, ranks highly among medical schools for research and primary care.

Netwalker has been recently targeting US colleges, threatening to release data if ransom demands are not met. On May 28, Netwalker claimed to have encrypted Michigan State University, threatening to release data. This data was published by Netwalker when the university failed to pay ransom requests. The group also claims to have hacked Columbia College of Chicago.

