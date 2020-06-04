Libya conflict: GNA ‘regains full control of Tripoli’ from Gen Haftar

Recently, Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord has established full control of Tripoli after recapturing the capital city’s airport, declaring jurisdiction over the area. General Khalifa Haftar’s forces have been besieging the city for over a year, since April of 2019. However, increased military support from Turkey was a deciding factor in driving Genera Haftar’s forces back from the frontlines.

The recent recapture of the international airport is the strongest symbolic victory for the Libyan government so far since the death of long-time ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi sparked violence and political unrest. Gaddafi was killed in 2011 by Nato-backed forces. General Haftar controlled the area east of Benghazi, Libya’s second city, and the capital of Eastern Libya, attempting to unify the country and unseat the GNA.

