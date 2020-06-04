CyberNews Briefs

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

04 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

According to researchers, sensitive and confidential documents have been obtained from Westech International, a US military nuclear missile contractor, after a cyberattack. Experts believe the cyberattack was likely the work of threat group Maze, a well-known and sophisticated group. Cyber-criminals were reportedly able to gain unauthorized access to Westech’s computer network.

The US military nuclear missile contractor is a sub-contractor for Northrup Grumann and provides critical support to the US military. The company has roughly 150 employees who carry out various contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy at 15 locations across 11 US states.

Read More: Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

