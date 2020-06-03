ICE Outlines How Investigators Rely on Third-Party Facial Recognition Services

Facial recognition technology has both enhanced capabilities while attracting controversy, as law enforcement agencies at every level incorporate it into investigations. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not built its own database and biometric applications but has rather been using third-party resources from the private sector as well and other agencies.

All facial recognition services used by ICE investigations are conducted entirely by third parties in different sectors. In a privacy impact assessment issued on May 13 and published last week, these investigations involve agents sending photos to the facial recognition services through encrypted emails or through a third party website, without managing any databases.

