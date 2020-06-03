Half of US CISOs Have Suffered 10+ Cloud Breaches

According to new research conducted by Ermetic, a cloud security vendor, has concluded that almost 80% of US companies have suffered from at least one cloud security breach in the past year and a half. Misconfiguration remains the number one concern among CISOs, according to industry research.

Ermetic commissioned the IDC to interview 300 cybersecurity leaders from organizations ranging in size and location, aiming to understand what risks these organizations are facing as well as what they identify their biggest challenge to be. 43% of companies reported 10 or more related breaches within the 18 month period, while 80% state that they have suffered from at least one incident. The top three threats that were highlighted by the research are security misconfiguration of production environments, lack of visibility, and improper IAM and permission configurations.

