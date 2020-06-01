Tiananmen: Police ban Hong Kong vigil for victims of 1989 crackdown

For the first time in 30 years, an annual vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown has been banned by authorities over coronavirus risks. However, there are fears that this may cause a permanent end to the commemorations. China has been seeking to impose new legislation making speaking out against Chinese authority a crime within the territory. Hong Kong and Macau are the only places within Chinese territory where people can commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protestors.

Mainland China has banned any references to the events after weeks of mass demonstrations. It is unclear whether the commemoration will continue next year, and depends greatly on what new legislation and restrictive measures China imposes on Hong Kong. The proposed law is receiving widespread international backlash, and seven former UK foreign secretaries have urged current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to form a global alliance to coordinate the response, deeming the acts and breach of Sino-British agreements.

