Advancing Blockchain Act Calls for Federally-Led Deep-Dive Into the Nascent Tech

Over the past week, new legislation was introduced aiming to mandate an exhaustive federal government-led examination of the impacts of blockchain nationally and globally. This specific bill was introduced by Rep. Brett Guthrie R-KY. and is part of a wider legislative package of 15 emerging tech-focused bills written by Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The proposed bill, called the Advancing Blockchain Act, calls on the Federal Trade Commission and the Commerce Secretary to investigate the technology over the next several years and provide recommendations to Congress on how to adequately deal with American implementations. The other bills included in the package are centered on IoT, tech startups, 3D printing, facial recognition, unmanned delivery services, and other emerging technology.

