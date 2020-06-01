News BriefsTechnology

ACLU Sues Clearview AI Over Faceprint Collection and Sale

01 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has sued Clearview AI, a New-York based biometrics startup, for their collection of facial identification data on billions of people and selling it to third parties without their consent or knowledge. The group filed the lawsuit on the behalf of a number of organizations comprised of vulnerable communities, such as sexual assault and domestic violence survivors, for violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

Since its formation, Clearview has been collecting unique biometric identifiers that are of a similar nature to fingerprint or DNA collection and then redistributing the highly sensitive information to private companies, federal agencies, and wealthy individuals. This allows these entities to track and target who they which through the use of Clearview AI’s strong facial recognition data.

Read More: ACLU Sues Clearview AI Over Faceprint Collection, Sale

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Amtrak Guest Rewards Breach Affects Personal Info

June 1, 2020

Advancing Blockchain Act Calls for Federally-Led Deep-Dive Into the Nascent Tech

June 1, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2