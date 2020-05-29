Hundreds of South Korea schools close again after reopening

On Friday, South Korea closed over 500 schools after a brief reopening due to a small resurgence of COVID-19 in its capital city, Seoul. Public spaces including government-operated parks, art galleries, museums, and theaters have closed for the next two weeks after reopening earlier this month as well. All government hosted events in the metropolitan area have been either postponed or canceled, while authorities recommend that private academies and cafes close until June 14.

The new outbreak includes a cluster in a logistics center, as almost 100 cases have been linked to this location as of Friday. According to Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, 3,826 people out of 4,351 workers and visitors to the center have been tested. The government is advising those who have been to the center recently to self-quarantine for two weeks and get tested for COVID-19.