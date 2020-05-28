U.S. Officially Declares That Hong Kong Is No Longer Autonomous

Amid violent protests in Hong Kong, the State Department has declared the region no longer has a high degree of autonomy from China. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released this statement, which is likely to unsettle the global financial center. Federal law requires Pompeo to make this assessment, which amounts to a US condemnation of China’s recent moves of power over Hong Kong that triggered renewed protests.

The announcement also comes amid heightened tensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology, and rivalry for global influence. The determination was required under the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act that aims to assess the extent of the territory’s autonomy from China, certifying on Wednesday that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous.

