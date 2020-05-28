CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware’s big jump: ransoms grew 14 times in one year

28 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Over the past few years, ransomware has become the most insidious threat to companies as operators’ capabilities increase and ransom demands escalate. A newly published report shows that the average ransom demand has increased more than 10 times in just a year. There are over a dozen notorious ransomware operators in the ransomware-as-a-service field (RaaS) that target high-profile entities across the globe.

The differences between the RaaS environment between 2018 and 2019 are apparent in terms of a higher ransom demand, as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures used by these operators. The report published this week by Group-IB states that ransomware attacks increased by 40% in 2019, and the focus on larger targets increased the average ransom price from $6,000 to $84,000.

Read More: Ransomware’s big jump: ransoms grew 14 times in one year

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Data Breach at Bank of America

May 28, 2020

$100 million in bounties paid by HackerOne to ethical hackers

May 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2