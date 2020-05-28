Ransomware’s big jump: ransoms grew 14 times in one year

Over the past few years, ransomware has become the most insidious threat to companies as operators’ capabilities increase and ransom demands escalate. A newly published report shows that the average ransom demand has increased more than 10 times in just a year. There are over a dozen notorious ransomware operators in the ransomware-as-a-service field (RaaS) that target high-profile entities across the globe.

The differences between the RaaS environment between 2018 and 2019 are apparent in terms of a higher ransom demand, as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures used by these operators. The report published this week by Group-IB states that ransomware attacks increased by 40% in 2019, and the focus on larger targets increased the average ransom price from $6,000 to $84,000.

