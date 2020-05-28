Data Breach at Bank of America

Bank of America has disclosed that it suffered from a data breach affecting a small number of clients who had previously applied for their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Information involving Bank of America’s clients was exposed in late April when the bank uploaded the applicants’ details onto a the US Small Business Administration’s test platform, designed to give Bank of America the ability to test the submissions.

As a result of the incident, other authorized lenders and their vendors were able to view the PPP client information. Data exposed includes but is not limited to Social Security number, address, full name, email address, phone number, citizenship status, and tax identification number. There is not yet any indication that the information was misused by the other lenders or their vendors.

