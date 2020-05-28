Amazon Said To Be In Talks To Buy Self-Driving Startup Zoox

Amazon is allegedly in talks with self-driving car company Zoox, looking to expand into the autonomous vehicle world. Zoox is a developer of robotaxi technology that has reportedly received other offers besides Amazon’s. The purchase terms would value the startup below the estimated market value of $3.2 billion, which was attained after its last funding round. Although there is no final agreement yet, sources familiar with the matter have provided information on the exchange.

Zoox hopes to build its own fleet of robotaxis and the technology behind them, seeking to remain independent despite an acquisition. The company is based in California and declined to comment on the speculations. A deal would launch Amazon into the self-driving vehicle game, catching up to Google and Uber.

