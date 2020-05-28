$100 million in bounties paid by HackerOne to ethical hackers

HackerOne recently announced that as of May 26, they have paid out $100,000,000 in rewards to ethical hackers around the world. Since the beginning of HackerOne’s white hat hacking program, bug bounty hunters have uncovered and reported an estimated 170,000 security vulnerabilities. HackerOne uses information gathered from its bug bounty hunters on security issues to publish vulnerability reports to its customers.

Over 700,000 white hat hackers use the bug bounty platform to cash out on reporting security bugs in the products of more than 1,900 HackerOne customers. HackerOne CEO stated that the average cost of a breach is roughly $8 million, representing a massive savings amount in the tens of billions due to the discovered vulnerabilities.

