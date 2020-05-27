New fuzzing tool finds 26 USB bugs in Linux, Windows, macOS, and FreeBSD

Researchers have used a new fuzzing tool to uncover a total of 26 vulnerabilities in operating systems Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD. The research team consists of individuals from Purdue University and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. The fuzzing tool was created by the researchers and has been named USBFuzz.

The application allowed the researchers to send large quantities of random or invalid data as inputs to other programs in a process known as fuzzing. By using this technique, the researchers were able to analyze how the tested software behaves and uncover new vulnerabilities that can be exploited maliciously.

