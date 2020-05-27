Agriculture Industry Moves Forward Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Improve Crop Management

The agriculture industry has been seeking new AI solutions to improve crop management and other facets of farming to produce more efficient yields. Aerial imaging has been used for decades to detect diseases in crops, however, AI is being introduced to this common practice to push the agriculture industry into a new era of technology. Ceres Imaging is a company utilizing AI to improve crop management.

Ceres Imaging uses airplanes equipped with high tech vision cameras to perform aerial inspections of fields and cover a high amount of average at a lower cost. By using AI, the cameras can detect problems in fields. Machine learning components can identify when a circular area is drier or wetter than the rest of the field and notify the farmer. Similarly, other issues involving nutrients and pests can be identified by the machine learning system.

