Israeli leader vows to push ahead with annexing West Bank

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue with plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank over the next several months, despite growing opposition and condemnation by key allies. Palestinians in this territory have a wide international backing and seek the West Bank as a future independent state. If Prime Minister Netanyahu moves forward with the annexation process, this will destroy any remaining hopes of a two-state solution between the competing interests.

Netanyahu’s Monday comments threatened to push Israel into higher tensions with Arab and European partners and represent growing discontent over Israel in Washington. The West Bank was acquired by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and has 500,000 Jewish settlers. However, stiff international opposition caused Israeli to refrain from claiming it as a territory.

