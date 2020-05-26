House Bill Would Mandate Comprehensive Probe into Quantum Computing Landscape

On Tuesday, Representative Morgan Griffith introduced legislation to the House that would promote US-led advancements within the global quantum computing landscape. If the legislation, the Advancing Quantum Computing Act, passes, it would mandate the Commerce Department’s secretary and other federal officials to investigate quantum computing and its potential implications in US commerce and security.

Quantum computing has been a primary federal focus over the last decade, which was increased with the passage of the National Quantum Initiative Act in 2018. This legislation dedicated more than $1 billion to develop quantum computing capabilities in America over the next five years. Quantum supremacy is a goal of many American companies, and agencies are collaborating with private corporations to develop advanced tech.

