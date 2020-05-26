Deepfakes Are Going To Wreak Havoc On Society. We Are Not Prepared.

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Deepfakes are a relatively new phenomenon in AI, and the technology is becoming increasingly compelling. The concept originated in 2017 as a result of a new deep learning method called generative adversarial networks (GANs). Since then, there have been several viral deepfake videos circulating the internet, such as those of President Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Hader. Deepfake material and content are spreading around the internet at a rapid rate, and although they can be lighthearted and amusing, this technology can quickly take an alternative route that should shock consumers.

The technology is advancing at an extremely fast pace, and experts have stated that deepfake videos will be indistinguishable from the real thing in the next few years. In January of 2019, deep fakes were very slow, buggy, and obviously fake. But over a year later, the progression deepfakes have made is astonishing. Experts state that deepfakes have the ability to grow from an amusing Internet oddity to a “widely destructive political and social force.”

