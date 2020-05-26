CyberNews Briefs

70 Percent of Mobile, Desktop Apps Contain Open-Source Bugs

26 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Veracode’s annual State of Software Security report has revealed that researchers found 70 percent of applications available online contain at least one security flaw stemming from the use of an open-source library. This can arguably be attributed to a lack of awareness about where and how open source libraries are being used, creating security risks. Open-source libraries are free and centralized code repositories that provide a base for developers to create applications off of.

Veracode’s analysis examined over 350,000 external libraries in 85,000 applications, concluding that the use of open-source libraries in app development is extremely common. These libraries contain bugs that, just like code re-use, can affect hundreds of applications. The report states that the four main libraries representing the majority of these bugs are found in applications Swift, .NET, Go, and PHP.

Read More: 70 Percent of Mobile, Desktop Apps Contain Open-Source Bugs

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Data Breach at Bank of America

May 28, 2020

Ransomware’s big jump: ransoms grew 14 times in one year

May 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2