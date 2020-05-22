The COVID-19 pandemic has been accelerating across Latin America, Russia, and India as European countries, Asia, and the US begin to reopen and loosen lockdown measures. Governments have been making difficult decisions between saving jobs and the economy or preventing the spread of the virus as quickly as possible. In two of the world’s largest economies, the US and China, unemployment rates have reached record highs after nationwide lockdown measures were introduced.

However, the virus is now hitting countries that are ill-equipped to handle it, which has many experts concerned that will contribute to a global second wave. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil have reported record counts of new cases and deaths daily this week after their leaders have lowballed shutdowns in an attempt to control economic damage. India also saw its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, while Pakistan and Russia both reported their highest death tolls.

Read More: Virus accelerates across Latin America, India, Pakistan