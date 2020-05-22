Recently, the Veterans Affairs Department launched a chatbot that aims to provide veterans and their caregivers with answers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The chatbot was developed in less than a month through the Microsoft Healthcare Bot platform. The tool can be accessed 24/7 to assess symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as offer responses to questions about testing options, stimulus payments, telehealth, scheduling, prescription refills, and more.

The VA stated that their contact centers have experienced a dramatic increase in calls from veterans since the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the US, prompting the agency to create the chatbot. The tool allows the veteran population access to important information from home at any time.

Read More: Veterans Affairs Launches First Chatbot to Field COVID-19 Questions