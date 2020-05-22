TSA Wants Passenger Self-Screening that Looks Like Grocery Store Self-Checkout

The Transportation Security Agency has partnered with the Homeland Security Department’s Science and Technology Directorate to explore self-security checkpoint options. The collaboration aims to create a system for airline passengers that allows customers to move through security checkpoints at their own speed, much like a self-checkout lane at a grocery store. The agencies announced that they plan to issue a solicitation for the passenger self-screening systems in the future.

This solicitation will be part of a broader agency program for Apex Screening at Speed (SaS). The SaS program seeks transformative research activities that contribute to a future vision for increasing productivity rates and security effectiveness, reducing wait times, and improving the passenger experience. The system must successfully incorporate new technology to detect weapons and threat items on passengers without officer engagement.

