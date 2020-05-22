Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in Karachi

Earlier this morning, a Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 91 passengers and eight crew crashed in Karachi en route to Jinnah International Airport from Lahore. Flight PK8303, an Airbus A320 crashed in a residential area near Model Colony, which is a neighborhood of Karachi just two miles north-east of its destination. Although there have not been any confirmed casualties thus far, visuals of the wreckage do not look promising.

Pakistan’s army and emergency services arrived on the scene shortly after the crash to aid rescue efforts as TV footage shows individuals searching through strewn debris as several houses were destroyed in the crash. In the province where the plane crashed, Sindh, the chief minister has declared an emergency in all of Karachi’s hospitals. The cause of the crash remains unclear, however, officials report that the pilot had communicated with air traffic control shortly before the incident and stated the plane was experiencing technical difficulties.

