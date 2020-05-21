Thousands of Israeli sites defaced with code seeking permission to access users’ webcams

A new threat actor group by the name “Hackers of Savoir” has targeted thousands of Israeli websites, defacing them to display an anti-Israeli message and malicious code that requests access to site visitors’ webcams. Researchers believe that more than 2,000 websites have been defaced by the group during the campaign, which is believed to have nine members from various Middle Eastern and North African countries including Morocco, Turkey, Palestine, and Egypt.

The hackers used a vulnerability in a WordPress plugin to perform the campaign, manipulating the flaw to plant the defacement message on Israeli sites hosted through uPress. uPress has since taken all defaced sites offline and is currently beginning an investigation with Israeli authorities to gain more information on the hacking endeavors.

