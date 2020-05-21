More than five million virus cases worldwide

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak awareness, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed five million globally. According to data tracked and analyzed by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people who have died from the virus worldwide is currently over 328,000. As countries turn to alternative solutions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, several have launched track and trace programs that utilize Bluetooth technology. Although these solutions have brought up significant privacy concerns, countries have already implemented various versions of the programs. The UK is reportedly one of them, however, the NHS has warned that the country is “running out of time.”

Scotland plans to reopen schools beginning on August 11, according to the First Minister, as the region has experienced a decline in cases over the past weeks. In the UK, trials of anti-malarial drugs have begun as the worldwide search for a cure has reached new milestones. In South Africa, COVID-19 took its youngest victim this week, a two-year-old infant. Previous preliminary research had shown that children are more resistant and can go through the whole infection cycle without symptoms.

